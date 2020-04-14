Petition wants school closures to extend past May in Florida

As many families adjust to their children distance learning, a new petition aims to keep students home longer.
Supporters of the petition are worried a hasty return to school would only spread the coronavirus further and faster.
Currently, Florida schools are closed through May 1, but the petition wants to push back that date.
Last week in a roundtable discussion, Gov. Ron DeSantis said no decision has been made about when students would be returning. But, he added, if it's safe, he wants his kids back in school.
Supporters of the petition say more research needs to be done, if young people are asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.
According to the latest model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Florida has not hit its peak in coronavirus deaths yet. It's expected to reach that date until closer to the end of the month.
