Publix offering special shopping hours for first responders, hospital workers

Publix announced Tuesday that the company has designated special shopping hours for first responders and hospital staff to shop amid the coronavirus.
Beginning April 16, until further notice, frontline workers will be able to shop on Thursday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m.
The company has recently installed Plexiglas at their stores' cash registers and is now offering offering touch-free checkout .
Publix Pharmacy will also be open during those times.
