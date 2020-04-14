Rep. Frankel hosts roundtable on impact of coronavirus

Tuesday morning Representative Lois Frankel hosted a roundtable via Zoom with a few Palm Beach County mayors.
They brought up several topics, from testing sites needed in underserved communities to people struggling to get their unemployment forms filled out online.
Representative Frankel says she will host more roundtable meetings with local mayors to find out what problems need to be addressed because of the pandemic.
Dental hygienist Diane Queller is frustrated. She filed for unemployment a few weeks ago, with no resolution. "It's just totally frustrating I've tried calling the numbers there's three different numbers you can call. I've called them at least 20 to 30 times within the past two hours," she says.
Filing for unemployment was one of the main topics discussed Tuesday during the roundtable discussion.
"I can assure you those of us that signed that letter that we sent last week, and we sent four letters, we will continue with the pressure as much as we can," Frankel said.
Several area leaders were a part of the discussion through Zoom. Among them were West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James who brought up another concern.
"The testing site in our city is pretty far away from the underserved communities. And we don't know if transportation is an issue," he said.
Overtime, hazard pay and helping small businesses stay afloat were also part of the conversation.
Representative Lois Frankel wants to keep the dialogue going and find solutions for the communities.
