Tequesta art center offering online classes

"During this quarantine, people are looking for a creative outlet, new hobbies and ways to spend their time at home. Our team put together a fantastic line up of classes in several medias, to inspire anyone that is interested in exploring their artistic side, from the true beginner to the advanced student," Maria Tritico, the director of education at the school of art, said in a written statement. "Students are telling us that the classes are something they really need right now. The virtual group setting is giving them much needed adult interaction, and a feeling of normalcy."