Tequesta art center offering online classes

An art center in Tequesta may be closed because of the coronavirus, but organizers are still offering a variety of virtual classes.
The Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art is offering interactive classes including: ceramics, drawing, jewelry, painting, photography and sculpture.
Classes vary in price with proceeds used to pay instructors and continue the organization's mission of connecting the community through art.
To learn more and signup, visit www.lighthousearts.org.
"During this quarantine, people are looking for a creative outlet, new hobbies and ways to spend their time at home. Our team put together a fantastic line up of classes in several medias, to inspire anyone that is interested in exploring their artistic side, from the true beginner to the advanced student," Maria Tritico, the director of education at the school of art, said in a written statement. "Students are telling us that the classes are something they really need right now. The virtual group setting is giving them much needed adult interaction, and a feeling of normalcy."
Registration is now open for the livestreamed classes offered from April 27 to May 23.
