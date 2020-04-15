Boca Raton company giving out free face coverings

A Boca Raton company is giving back to the community by handing out thousands of free face coverings on Wednesday to anyone who needs them.
SA Company is an outerwear retailer that sells gear and clothing for fishing and other outdoor adventures.
But now, the company is focused on stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Open for Business
SA Company started giving out 10,000 face shields to the public around 9 a.m. Wednesday at their headquarters, located at 1140 Holland Drive. The building is off Clint Moore Road between Military Trail and Congress Avenue.
The company describes their face shields as microfiber tubular bandannas.
The drive-through distribution will go until 2 p.m., and workers are giving out one mask per person, per vehicle.
SA Company plans to give out 100,000 of these face coverings over the next few weeks.
