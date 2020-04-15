Boca Raton company giving out free face coverings

SA was built on being a team, which is why we are doing our part in the community and around the world by donating and continuing to donate thousands more of our Face Shields® for essential workers and first responders on the front lines of this pandemic. Our goal is to help protect the people that are shielding us from this virus. The outdoors will be there when this is all over. Let’s get through this together, stay inside, and stay safe. Thank you, #ProtectAndShield #SATeam #SANation #REPSA #COVID19 #FaceShield #FirstResponders #THANKYOU #StaySafe #StayHome #StayHealthy