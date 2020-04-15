Christ Fellowship church taking hope to local hospital parking lot

Christ fellowship church wants to encourage medical professionals at a local hospital.
The multi-site, multi-congregational church will be hosting a time of worship outside JFK Medical Center in Atlantis.
Senior Pastor Todd Mullins along with the church's worship team, will lead the Worship and Prayer night on April 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
"Over the past several weeks, those on the medical frontlines have been selflessly serving others as they continue to fight COVID-19. As some get ready to head home after a long day while others get ready to
head in for a long night, our hope is to bring encouragement to them by lifting their spirits and thanking them for their sacrifice," said Becky Kyle, director of Christ Fellowship's Missions teams.
Christ fellowship has shifted its services to meeting online and it has been focusing its efforts on food insecure, single parents, the elderly and medical professionals, according to the church's news release.
The church said it has been encouraging thousands of medical professionals across 15 different hospitals in South Florida with snack bins, fresh baked goods, coffee runs, handwritten notes, and flowers.
Christ Fellowship is a 300,000-member church with 13 locations in South Florida and around the globe.
