Family of 11 loses their home to fire in Stuart

A family lost their home to a fire in Stuart Wednesday morning. The home was located on SE Tejon Street.
Officials say the family of 11 and their two dogs all made it out safely.
The Red Cross will be providing the family with emergency assistance. The non-profit says they continue to help people during the pandemic while taking precautions.
Volunteers are supporting individuals on a virtual basis through phone and the use of video conferencing technology.
The Red Cross’ physical presence may not be the same across the country, but they say emergency help we provide will continue, including financial assistance as well as other resource like health and mental health services which may be provided over the phone.
