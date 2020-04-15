Florida to form task force to focus on reopening state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking ahead at what it will take to reopen our state while also continuing to protect residents from the deadly coronavirus.
The governor announced on Wednesday he's putting together a task force to oversee the "resurgence and reopening of Florida."
"Time is of the essence, and we want to make sure we're getting the best ideas possible," DeSantis said in Tallahassee.
The task force will be made up of elected officials, as well as leaders in the fields of business, education, and more.
"I'll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the Sun," DeSantis said. "Small business, agriculture, restaurants, tourism, large events and conventions, recreation, international travel, K through 12, as well as higher education."
A sweeping "stay at home" order is in effect for the entire state of Florida until April 30.
It's unclear if that order will be extended, or if DeSantis will allow it to expire and begin to reopen various sectors of the state.
"There's a whole host of things that I think need to be done, and we want to get the best ideas that we can," the governor said.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 22,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 596 deaths.
