Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's basketball team will have its top scorer back next season. Forward Keyontae Johnson announced on social media that he plans to return for his junior year with the Gators. It's a huge boost for coach Mike White’s program. Besides leading the team in scoring, Johnson was second in rebounding. He played his best basketball down the stretch. He had five double-doubles in Florida’s final nine games before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the postseason. Johnson is the second Florida starter to commit to staying in school. Guard Scottie Lewis announced last week that he will be back for his sophomore year.