Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With Florida under a new coronavirus-induced lockdown, there’s one business deemed essential by Florida’s governor that is raising eyebrows: pro wrestling. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. World Wrestling Entertainment _ whose chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, is close to President Donald Trump _ has its WWE Performance Center in metro Orlando, and the show is going on. The company says it's important to provide people with a diversion during hard times.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's basketball team will have its top scorer back next season. Forward Keyontae Johnson announced on social media that he plans to return for his junior year with the Gators. It's a huge boost for coach Mike White’s program. Besides leading the team in scoring, Johnson was second in rebounding. He played his best basketball down the stretch. He had five double-doubles in Florida’s final nine games before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the postseason. Johnson is the second Florida starter to commit to staying in school. Guard Scottie Lewis announced last week that he will be back for his sophomore year.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at age 63. He is the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the team’s controlling shares. The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue. A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed as father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees’ ownership. He did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years and devoted more time to racing interests.