Jupiter Medical Center temporarily furloughs 50 employees

Jupiter Medical Center said Wednesday they have temporarily furloughed some employees because of the downturn in the economy related to the coronavirus.
The hospital said they are experiencing a historically low amount of patients due to the cancellation of nonessential medical and elective surgical procedures. This was part of an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9, and recommendations released by the American College of Surgeons on March 13.
As a result, the hospital temporarily furloughed 50 administrative and support positions on Wednesday. This decision affects 2.7 percent of Jupiter Medical Center's total workforce of 1,883 employees.
The hospital also said because the public is avoiding medical offices due to social distancing, along with the high cost of treating COVID-19 patients, it has created "unprecedented economic realities."
“Until the Department of Health’s Executive Order, which ceases all ‘non-medically’ necessary surgical procedures expires on May 9, 2020, as well as the important public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have passed, we will continue to dynamically flex the work schedules and hours of clinical staff in accordance with patient needs," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, the president and chief executive officer of Jupiter Medical Center, in a written statement.
Jupiter Medical Center said the furloughs will not affect patient care and will help the hospital mitigate the economic impact currently affecting health care providers across the U.S.
The hospital said that Rastogi will take a voluntary 30 percent reduction in his salary. Also, other senior leaders will take a 20 percent reduction in pay, and director-level positions will reduce their compensation by 10 percent.
The salary reductions will be used in part to help affected employees.
To offset the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation established a COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Click here to donate to the relief fund or call (561) 263-5728.
