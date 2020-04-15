Miami man donates plasma to help West Palm Beach doctor

A Miami man who donated plasma for a West Palm Beach doctor with the coronavirus says he turned something negative into a positive, and others can do the same.
The plasma donor, Basil Binns II, said he was lucky he never experienced severe symptoms after contracting the virus.
“I had a cough one day and a runny nose for a couple of days, and I thought it was a common cold,” said Binns.
Once he beat it, he received a negative test to make sure his wife would stay protected. It also was the key to help West Palm Beach Dr. Vladimir Laroche, who was fighting for his life in intensive care.
“When I got on my knees and said, ‘God, please help me get my brother out of this, and I will do whatever it is you want me to do, just show me the way. Point me in the direction and I’m there,” said Paul Laroche, the doctor's brother.
A social media post linked Binns and Laroche’s brother.
In less than 24 hours, Basil was donating plasma for Dr. Laroche.
“It definitely feels great, and you know I talk to Paul every day. I ask for the updates, and that’s what makes me feel the best to know that Dr. Laroche is slowly improving,” said Binns.
The story now has families from all over reaching out to Paul for help to find donors for their loved ones in the hospital.
“The heroes that are needed right now are not those heroes that can take on the villains, but the ordinary person doing an extraordinary act. To me, that is the definition of a hero, and that’s who Basil is for me. I want other people to know that they can follow in his footsteps,” said Paul Laroche.
Click here to learn more on Red Cross plasma donations and how to sign up.
OneBlood is also taking plasma donors to help coronavirus patients.
