Mother of tennis star Jennifer Capriati finds furry friend

Finding companionship in a furry friend.
A Singer Island woman saw one of WPTV's stories on a local animal rescue trying to clear their shelter and ended up finding the perfect partner.
"He’s the silver lining in this whole crisis," said dog mom Denise Capriati.
Capriati is passionate about her pup, Teddy.
"It was the right time. God had this plan," said Capriati.
Capriati is used to being a mom. Her daughter is Jennifer Capriati, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Jennifer and her mother used to take their shitzu Bianca everywhere!
"We would just put her in a bag and she came everywhere with us she had her credentials," said Capriati.
Around the time Jennifer retired, Bianca passed away. For years Denise has lived alone. That is, until she saw a WPTV news story on Furry Friends Adoption Clinic in Jupiter looking for people to adopt their dogs.
"I said, I’d really like a small dog. I had a shitzu. I know they’re hard to find, and a couple of hours later she sent me a picture of Teddy," said Capriati.
It was a perfect match.
"We’re doing virtual adoptions where you call us make an appointment, we meet you outside in one of the play yards," said Pat Deshong, the President of Furry Friends Adoption Clinic. "We have our mask you have your mask. We want it to work, we are not looking to burden anyone. I think it can be an unbelievable, incredible experience as it has been with Denise."
As for Teddy, he's fitting right into the family.
"I started playing with the ball, he was jumping and running after it. Now he has two tennis balls and a couple of other things and we were just watching Wimbledon before we got into this conversation," said Capriati.
