Person shot in West Palm Beach, taken to hospital

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a person was shot Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:50 p.m., there was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex located in the 4600 block of N. Congress Ave.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics for treatment. At this time, police said it appears to be a targeted attack.
Investigators said they are still gathering information.
The name of the victim and their condition has not been released.
Contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 if you can help in the case.
