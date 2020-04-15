Person shot in West Palm Beach, taken to hospital

April 15, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:29 PM

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a person was shot Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:50 p.m., there was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex located in the 4600 block of N. Congress Ave.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics for treatment. At this time, police said it appears to be a targeted attack.

Investigators said they are still gathering information.

The name of the victim and their condition has not been released.

Contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 if you can help in the case.

