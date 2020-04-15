Police: Boynton Beach man strangled dog

A Boynton Beach man was arrested Tuesday after he strangled a dog and then threatened to throw the pooch off a balcony, police said.
Jonathan Goldstein, 36, faces a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
According to a Boynton Beach police report, several residents and employees at Renaissance Commons called 911 to report seeing a man choking a dog and holding it over the balcony.
When police arrived, an officer found the man, later identified as Goldstein, walking near the AT&T store with "a small brown dog held between his hands as if it was being choked," according to the report.
"The dog appeared lifeless and Goldstein refused multiple commands to place the dog on the ground" until he saw another officer holding a Taser gun, the report said.
One witnesses told police she saw Goldstein "extremely aggressive and screaming," while another witness said she heard the dog "whimpering loudly."
Police said Goldstein refused to answer questions.
Palm Beach County court records show that Goldstein's bond was set at $10,000. A judge also ordered that Goldstein not have contact with any witnesses or domesticated animals.
Jail records show he was transferred to the South County Mental Health Center to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
