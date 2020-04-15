Recovered from coronavirus? Donate your plasma

The American Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from the coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.
Health experts say people who have fully recovered from the virus have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.
Once their plasma has been infused into a high-risk COVID-19 patient, it can potentially save that person’s life.
Earlier this week, Palm Beach County Dr. Vladimir Laroche received a plasma transfusion from a recovered coronavirus patient. The brother of the FoundCare physician said Laroche is still fighting for his life, but seeing improvements in his health.
WSVN in Miami reported that Laroche's donor, Basil Binns, heard about the plea for plasma through a mutual friend.
Binns later came to a OneBlood location in Miami-Dade County where he donated his plasma on Friday.
“My question was, ‘How can I help?'” Binns told WSVN. “Not just because of the friend relationship that we had with our common friend, but the ability to help somebody who was in dire straits.”
A Stuart man who recovered from the coronavirus also donated his plasma to help a Orlando man who has been in a coma because of COVID-19.
Click here to learn more on Red Cross plasma donations and how to sign up.
OneBlood is also taking plasma donors to help coronavirus patients.
