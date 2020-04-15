Recovered from coronavirus? Donate your plasma

By Scott Sutton | April 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 3:52 PM

The American Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from the coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.

Health experts say people who have fully recovered from the virus have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

Once their plasma has been infused into a high-risk COVID-19 patient, it can potentially save that person’s life.

Earlier this week, Palm Beach County Dr. Vladimir Laroche received a plasma transfusion from a recovered coronavirus patient. The brother of the FoundCare physician said Laroche is still fighting for his life, but seeing improvements in his health.

Dr. Vladimir Laroche
Dr. Vladimir Laroche (Source: WPTV)

WSVN in Miami reported that Laroche's donor, Basil Binns, heard about the plea for plasma through a mutual friend.

Binns later came to a OneBlood location in Miami-Dade County where he donated his plasma on Friday.

“My question was, ‘How can I help?'” Binns told WSVN. “Not just because of the friend relationship that we had with our common friend, but the ability to help somebody who was in dire straits.”

A Stuart man who recovered from the coronavirus also donated his plasma to help a Orlando man who has been in a coma because of COVID-19.

Click here to learn more on Red Cross plasma donations and how to sign up.

OneBlood is also taking plasma donors to help coronavirus patients.

