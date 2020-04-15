Vero Beach girl gets surprise birthday parade celebration

A Vero Beach girl had an unexpected 10th birthday celebration Tuesday.
Lathan just turned 10 and her family had a unique idea to help celebrate her birthday while respecting social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They created a flyer asking people to drive by their home to join the celebration.
The surprise celebration was recorded on video and posted on Instagram.
(Video Courtesy of “Washingtonradaa” in Instagram)
Lathan was making drawings with chalk by her driveway with her parents when she heard a siren. At first, she was scared when she heard the siren. But soon Lathan saw the sheriff's cruiser passing by and the officer waving to her. A line of cars followed with drivers honking their horns and waving. Some displayed birthday messages for the birthday girl through their car windows.
The young girl was surprised and happy to see so many people celebrating her birthday in such a unique way.
"I feel very special, thank you everybody," Lathan said in the video.
