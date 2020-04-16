Boynton Beach teachers inspire students

During this difficult time of online distance learning, a group of Boynton Beach teachers are reminding students how much they're loved.
"We wanted them to know that we were here and that we miss them," said Jenn Karvaski, a fourth grade teacher at Freedom Shores Elementary Schools.
Teachers at the school made a special video for students, sending them uplifting messages to share their love and inspire children beyond their daily Google Classroom lessons.
"I don’t think any of us thought when the announcement was made that they were closing schools that it was going to be this," said Karvaski.
In this time of uncertainty, Karvaski said what she's looking forward to the most is seeing her students every morning, even if it's on a computer screen.
"That's how we are making our connections with them," said Karvaski. "Honestly, it was their favorite part of the day in school."
It's not easy for Karvaski, who's the mother of a third and seventh grader who also need help with remote learning.
"We are putting in very long hours which I don’t think any of us expected going into this, and I feel like there are some days that my kids get me more than others," said Karvaski.
Kimberly Rogers, the assistant principal at Freedom Shores Elementary Schools, knows the feeling since she has a kindergartener at home.
"It's been a long time that I've been out of the classroom," said Rogers. "I've always had such appreciation for teachers, obviously. But, I mean, he is giving me a run for my money."
Karvaski never expected to be away from her classroom for this long.
"Some of the teachers, we went in to pick up materials that we would need to teach from home, and most of us were crying to see our classrooms empty, beautifully cleaned, but to know that we probably wouldn’t be back there with the same kids," said Karvaski.
Making the best of a difficult situation, we can all agree these teachers are essential, and very special.
"I know how much they need us right now," said Karvaski. "We all need each other right now."
