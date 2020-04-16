The Breakers Palm Beach lights up Blue to honor first responders, frontline workers

The Breakers hotel on Palm Beach is showing its gratitude for first responders, health care professionals and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Breakers' iconic twin Belvedere Towers and Florentine Fountain are illuminated in blue as part of the #lightblue campaign, the hotel said in a news release.
"This small gesture joins a heartfelt, global thank-you for the heroism of those who put themselves at risk daily. The Italian Renaissance resort’s glowing structures have become the “nightlight” of the Palm Beach skyline, symbolizing the comfort and safety of others to which the pandemic’s front line is dedicated."
The hotel, which remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will lit up in blue every night.
The Breakers Palm Beach is located at One South County Road, Palm Beach.
Scripps Only Content 2020