Christian outreach in Indian River Co. sees surge in demand

A Christian outreach ministry near Vero Beach has seen a surge in demand since the coronavirus gripped Florida and the entire nation.
Representatives of The Source in Indian River County said the need for food has sky rocketed the past six weeks.
Now, they are delivering more than 500 meals a day.
SPECIAL SECTION: Inspiring South Florida
They said the biggest struggle for the ministry is social distancing because it doesn't allow them to fully help those in need.
"Ninety nine percent of our volunteers have decided to stay home. All of our volunteers are over the age of 65. We had daily Bible studies, an art therapy program, AA meetings, literacy class, VNA bus show up for health screenings, and all of that basically had to go away," said executive director Anthony Zorbaugh.
The organization serves breakfast, a hot lunch and dinner. However, Zorbaugh said their biggest need is finding drinks to put in the meal bags.
Scripps Only Content 2020