Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago coach James Wade jokes he might have an advantage in the WNBA’s virtual draft despite picking from France where it will be after midnight when the Sky make their first choice. Wade will be working from his home Friday night in Montpellier, France where he has been staying with his wife and son since early March. Wade drafted from a hotel room in Hungary last year as the Russian team he coaches in the winter was in the European Final Four. So while some of his peers will have to adjust to the with WNBA coaches and general managers scattered throughout the country, Wade has been there, done that.