Motorcade planned to salute Port St. Lucie hospital workers

There will be a "rolling recognition" of hospital workers Friday night in Port St. Lucie.
The city will host two drive-by tributes to nurses, doctors and other health care professionals at St. Lucie Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.
Port St. Lucie residents are invited to join the motorcade.
All those who want to participate are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. There are two locations for the public to join.
The procession begins promptly at 7 p.m.
It is part of the city's efforts to thank medical workers on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.
To learn more about the motorcade, click here .
