Palm Beach County blogger delivers food to doctors, nurses

Over the past seven years, Cristyle Egitto has established Eat Palm Beach, a blog about local eateries and the food scene in Palm Beach County.
Now she’s helping struggling businesses by saying thank you to our area’s essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’ve probably done about $10,000 to $15,000 worth, at least, and I think we’ve delivered over 60 meals," Egitto said.
Egitto is helping feed and deliver meals to doctors and nurses in Palm Beach County who are on the front lines treating a growing number of sick people.
The local blogger is also saying thank you to the first responders still answering calls to keep communities safe from Tequesta to Boca Raton.
"Some of the people we’ve given the meals to have been so grateful. You don’t realize some of the food insecurities going on with them getting off work and restaurants and grocery stores are closing early," Egitto said.
To do this, Egitto has started a fundraiser called Save Palm Beach Food by using donations to purchase meals and place catering orders from restaurants struggling for business. She’s also donated more than $2,500 in gift cards from local restaurants to the healthcare heroes at Jupiter Medical Center.
Egitto lost her home in 1992 during Hurricane Andrew while living in Homestead and complete strangers helped her and her family get back on their feet.
Now she’s helping pay it forward by supporting local businesses to acknowledge essential employees.
"It’s been really nice they get to have this nice warm comfort food in the middle of a shift and for the restaurants it’s been awesome because they’re really struggling," Egitto said.
If you would like to help support the cause, you can donate by going to Egitto's fundraising page by clicking here.
