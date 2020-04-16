Port St. Lucie mom becomes Instacart shopper

When you think of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, you think of those on the front lines like doctors, nurses, and law enforcement.
But what about delivery services?
A Port St. Lucie mom found a new calling when she lost her job after restaurants shut down on-site dining.
Now she’s found a new way to put food on the table.
"When I was younger, I used to grocery shop for my grandparents when they were sick," said Maria Burford.
So she thought, why not become an Instacart shopper?
"I thought this was also, besides making great money, this is a nice way to help people out and honor [her grandparents] in a way," Burford said.
Burford added she had worked for Olive Garden for 12 years and was concerned it would be hard to find another job during the coronavirus outbreak.
"It was crazy. You think, oh my gosh, I will have no income coming in and you know it was really scary," said Burford.
Burford is a mom of two teenagers and she does worry about keeping her kids safe and healthy.
"I’m taking a chance going out there and going into the grocery stores. But you know, I’m wearing my masks and gloves and hand sanitizer constantly. I mean you know, you got to do what you got to do. I still have to bring in some kind of income," Burford said.
And her recent customers reminded her of the rewards.
"They were this little elderly couple," said Burford. "I was so happy to see them when they answered the door. I got in my car and it made me think about my grandparents."
