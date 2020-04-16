St. Lucie County to offer virtual graduations

St. Lucie Public Schools will hold virtual graduations in May to honor the Class of 2020.
School district officials announced on Thursday that graduates wearing caps and gowns can gather online with their family and friends for the ceremonies.
The prerecorded virtual graduations will include valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, digital slides honoring each graduate, and the traditional "turn your tassel" moment.
In a written statement, Superintendent Wayne Gent said:
Here is the schedule of virtual graduations:
Tuesday, May 26
- St. Lucie West Centennial (9 a.m.)
- Ft. Pierce Westwood Academy (11 a.m.)
- Treasure Coast High School (1 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 27
- Lincoln Park Academy (9 a.m.)
- Ft. Pierce Central High School (11 a.m.)
- Port St. Lucie High School (1 p.m.)
Thursday, May 28
- Mosaic Digital Academy (9 a.m.)
- Performance Based Preparatory Academy (11 a.m.)
The graduation ceremonies will air on WLX-TV, the St. Lucie Education Channel, appearing on Comcast channel 13 (Ft. Pierce), Comcast channel 19 (Port St. Lucie), Blue Stream channel 19, and ATT TV channel 99.
You can also watch the ceremonies on the website for St. Lucie Public Schools by clicking here.
Earlier this week, the School District of Palm Beach County announced that it too will hold virtual graduations for the Class of 2020 starting late May.
