Wellington country club delivering donations to homeless

Homeless residents in Palm Beach County are receiving some much-needed supplies this week thanks to the generosity of others.
Earlier this month, the co-owner of the Clubhouse at Palm Beach Polo Country Club began a campaign to provide food, shoes and tents to the 156 homeless people living at John Prince Park.
This month the club has been busy gathering donations from clients.
On Wednesday, the clubhouse posted on their Facebook page that they "delivered a warm breakfast for 125 people in need" and provided new tents.
This week Palm Beach County commissioners approved a $2.5 million contract with Gulfstream Goodwill Industries to provide an emergency shelter for homeless people in the county.
Organizers said they will continue to make donations three days a week, providing food, water, shoes and tents, until the tent city is cleared out as promised by commissioners in response to the number of laid off workers now living in the park.
