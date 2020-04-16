Wellington country club delivering donations to homeless

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @iamfranckypierrepaul with @get_repost ・・・ Today we had a pleasure to provide lunches for our neighbors in tent city. Thank you to @theclubhousepbpcc for providing 150 amazing delicious meals to our village and @cayceharrison @quentinjudge for coming out and making this all happen. This partnership is cherished and we will make a lot of dreams come true. Much love!