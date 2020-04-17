Customer gives $4,000 donation to Palm Beach County restaurant

It's times like these when we need kindness and support more than ever.
That was certainly the case for an Italian restaurant in west Boynton Beach, which just received a very special surprise from a generous customer.
The owner of Nicoletta's Pizzeria and Restaurant, located in the Canyon Town Center at 8794 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard, said one of her regulars gave the eatery a $4,000 donation for its employees.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inspiring South Florida
"In the short time we have been in business our staff, regulars, and customers alike have become like family to us," owner Nicole Timmons said.
Nicoletta's is a family-run restaurant that's had to cut back significantly and move to take-out and delivery only during the coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | We're Open South Florida
Timmons said the generous $4,000 donation will go a long way toward helping her staff and their families.
"We are beyond grateful for this amazing generous donation to our employees and makes us push that much harder to stay open during this difficult time," Timmons said.
To place an order with Nicoletta's Pizzeria and Restaurant, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020