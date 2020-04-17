EVO Italian teams up with Boys and Girls Club

There is a growing team effort to make sure local families do not go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Boys and Girls Club of Martin County , with help from various suppliers including the Treasure Coast Food Bank , has served more than 29,000 meals to families since schools closed.
Leaders of the organization knew people could lose their jobs, and children would not be receiving meals from school.
The demand for meals has been more than anticipated.
“There have been a couple of occasions where we have run out of food, particularly at two of our locations, so the need grows daily in volume and severity,” said Boys and Girls Club of Martin County President and CEO, Keith Fletcher.
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
So an anonymous supporter of the club got the idea to call one of their favorite restaurants, EVO Italian Restaurant in Tequesta.
They asked Owner and Chef Erik Petterson if he might be able to pull together the supplies and man-power to make 120 meals a day.
“Before he finished I was like yes, when does it start? He was like right now. Hung up the phone and thought this is amazing,” Petterson said.
Because of the donation that he was given, he will be able to serve gourmet meals right off of his menu.
“Chicken Française over sweetpea parmesan risotto. Today, they’re enjoying my grandmother’s recipe for Sunday sauce/gravy,” Petterson said.
He says the meals are made with extra care, knowing they might be one of the nicer meals some families have been able to enjoy for weeks.
Serrena Jones is a mother of four. She says every little bit helps.
“Especially when they’re snacking and eating and bored, so yeah, it’s nice to be able to come and be able to get a little bit of a break,” Jones said.
The new partnership keeps Petterson’s business afloat, helps the Boys and Girls Club fulfill their mission, and prevents any Martin County families from going hungry.
“Win, win, win, win. Everybody wins,” Petterson said.
Scripps Only Content 2020