LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to give coronavirus update in South Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Friday morning in South Florida about the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Urban League of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale.
DeSantis will be joined by Florida National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Eifert, along with Jared Moskowitz, the Director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 23,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 668 deaths.
