Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida unemployment jumps 180k as system still overwhelmed
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than 180,000 workers in Florida filed claims with the state’s overwhelmed and struggling unemployment system last week. That raised the state’s total seeking jobless benefits to over a half million people since many parts of the Sunshine State went under lockdown last month. And that only counts the out-of-work employees who were able to file for claims with Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system. Many of the state’s hundreds of thousands of newly jobless have reported problems with filing applications or getting help from hotlines. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday appointed a new person to head the unemployment effort in hopes of decreasing the logjam.
FALLING DEATH-CHILD
Boys dies after falling from condo's 16th floor
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy died after falling from the 16th floor of a South Florida condo building last weekend. The Sun Sentinel reports that the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office released a report Thursday describing Jesse Delduca’s accidental death. Jesse had been at Quadomain Condominium in Hollywood with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt on Saturday morning when his father opened a screened window. The father later noticed the screen partially bent out and removed it. Later still, the aunt looked out the window and saw the boy on the ground below. Jesse’s mother, father and aunt rushed downstairs and told the lobby attendant to call 911.
COAST GUARD RESCUE
Coast Guard rescues man in boat incident off Florida coast
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say they rescued a crew member who fell on a boat and was in need of medical attention. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon some 13 miles off Florida's west coast. The Coast Guard said in an email that the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical treatment. There was no word on his condition.
VICTIM SET ON FIRE-ARREST
Man accused of setting person ablaze arrested in Florida
HASTINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of setting a person on fire during a dispute over money has been arrested, sheriff’s officials in Florida said. St. Johns County Sheriff's officials arrested 35-year-old Brian Terrance Connor on attempted first-degree murder, arson and burglary charges for the Saturday nigh incident at an apartment complex. The victim was taken to a hospital burn unit in Gainesville, and remains in critical condition. Sheriff’s officials haven't released the person’s name, age or gender. Investigators say Connor entered the apartment and started an argument before dousing the victim with a flammable liquid. Connor remains in jail.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP POLITICS
Coronavirus could complicate Trump's path to reelection
NEW YORK (AP) — The devastating coronavirus pandemic stands poised to reshape the political map this November. The virus has pummeled battleground states and alarmed Republicans who see early warning signs for an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 Americans and put millions out of work. It has also eviscerated the Trump campaign’s hope to run for reelection on the back of a strong economy and could tilt a series of states Trump won in 2016 toward the Democrats.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL FLORIDA
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Florida county pulls welcome mat
BRISTOL, Fla. (AP) — For weeks, there had been chatter across Liberty County in Florida’s Panhandle about how the coronavirus could devastate the 8,300 people who live there. As the coronavirus spread across Florida, Liberty became the last county without a case. In the county’s only incorporated city, residents prided themselves on being friendly. But amid a deadly pandemic, outsiders aren't entirely welcome these days. And for a while, folks here managed to keep the virus out. But luck ran out on Good Friday, when news spread that a 56-year-old resident was the first in Liberty County to test positive for COVID-19.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-STAND YOUR GROUND
Man cleared in deputy shooting by 'stand your ground' law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An appeals court has dismissed charges under Florida's “stand your ground" law against a Florida man accused of shooting at deputies during an arrest in front of his home. Florida Today reports that the Fifth District Court of Appeals issued its decision Wednesday ending the prosecution of 60-year-old John DeRossett on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators say DeRossett opened fire on deputies conducting the arrest of his niece on a prostitution charge in 2015. Defense attorneys argued that the Port St. John man didn’t know he was firing at deputies and was only responding to his niece’s screams for help.
TRUMP-ROGER STONE
Federal judge denies new criminal trial for Roger Stone
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday has denied a request for a new trial made by Trump ally Roger Stone following his conviction on charges related to the Russia investigation. Stone claimed the jury forewoman was biased and petitioned for a new trial; his first such request was denied. The request prompted Judge Amy Berman Jackson to call nearly all jurors back for a hearing, a highly unusual move, after Stone’s attorneys also alleged misconduct after some jurors spoke out publicly following the case. In her 81-page memorandum, Jackson said the lawyers had not proved the forewoman was biased or that any jurors acted inappropriately.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHOOTING THREAT
Deputies: Man threatens shooting, angry masks not worn
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man posted on social media that he was going to shoot up a grocery store because not enough people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Robert Kovner was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting. Investigators say the Sebring man had threatened to carry out the shooting at a Publix, though officials didn’t identify a specific store. Health officials have recommended people wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. Some cities and counties require masks be worn in grocery stores and other public places.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OFFSHORE OIL WORKERS
Coronavirus confirmed on offshore platforms in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed on more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Nola.com reports that the Coast Guard says 26 offshore workers in the Gulf had tested positive for the virus as of last week. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf had been affected. A spokesman says BP is among the companies that has had offshore workers test positive for the coronavirus. While an offshore rig might seem like an unlikely place for the virus, workers share close quarters and frequently touch surfaces including handrails.