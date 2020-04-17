LIVE AT 11 A.M.: West Palm Beach coronavirus news conference

LIVE COVERAGE BELOW AT 11 A.M.:
The city of West Palm Beach is holding a news conference Friday morning to give an update on the coronavirus.
Mayor Keith James is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.
James is expected to announce policy initiatives and address topics such as access to recovery and assistance resources for residents and business owners and mobile COVID-19 testing in West Palm Beach.
Commissioners Cory Neering, Joe Peduzzi and Christina Lambert are expected to give updates about new initiatives from the city’s COVID-19 Response Unit, the first of its kind in the Florida.
Assistant Chief/Emergency Manager Brent Bloomfield is expected to also provide updates on new emergency response initiatives.
