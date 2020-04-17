N95 masks protocol changed at some hospitals

We are following CDC protocols for the reuse of certain PPE and we are asking our colleagues to conserve these items by following, but not exceeding, the guidelines for infection prevention. Level 1 or Level 1 equivalent procedural mask with full face shield plus hospital scrubs should be used for COVID positive patients, patients under investigation (PUIs) and for all ED staff. The evidence suggests that COVID-19 is spread by droplets, for which a standard face mask offers adequate protection. N-95 fit tested masks with full face shield should be utilized by staff performing aerosol-generating procedures, such as intubation, nebulization, bronchoscopy or suctioning.