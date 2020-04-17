Nonprofit in Martin Co. receives new floor thanks to company

A student-led nonprofit in Martin County is getting some much-needed improvements thanks to a local company.
Rina Shpiruk, the CEO of Elev8te Hope , says a local business donated their time and materials to install a new floor and help the organization expand.
She said they were contacted by StormTroopers Restoration after one of their employees saw a line of people waiting to pick up meals.
"They saw it themselves. They saw the line of all the families waiting for food, and they said, 'We need to do this. We need to expand, and we can help you,'” said Shpiruk.
StormTroopers then stepped up to the plate and volunteered to help.
"I just thought, when she said, ‘Flooring needed to be done.' I said, 'Well, you know, we can do some flooring for you and see how it ends up,'" Ron Bova of StormTroopers.
Elv8te Hope is looking forward to use the expansion during the pandemic to help more families in need.
“The other day we fed over 850 mouths,” said Shpiruk. "This is everybody's community center. If you need help, please we're here.”
