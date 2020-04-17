Page offers windows to the world during COVID-19 quarantine

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people around the world are spending their time inside their homes in order to help control the spreading of the virus.
A public Facebook page called " View from My Window " was created recently and is attracting and connecting thousands of people from all over the planet. Members share their view, location and a little of their individual story.
The page administrator said each day the cover photo is updated with a photo from another member. In a few months, a nomad exhibition will be created with the most inspiring photos to create a book.
Anyone can join and post one single photo, which has to be approved by the administrator before getting posted on the page.
Member Myles Fitt shared her view in Scottland.
"North Queensferry, Scotland, 7.15pm, 13/04/20. I am blessed with a view of the magnificent Forth Rail Bridge from my window every day," she wrote on her post.
Member Danielle Maes from Brussels posted the picture bellow.
"A hello from Evere in Brussels. I live near O. from the Brussels International Airport. It's very quiet without the noise of planes. I only have a small terrace. the neighbors are all nice. I'm 75 so a sensitive person. I have a big family, we are 16 people children and grand children. Unfortunately we can no longer meet and miss them. Be careful.. Kiss you. Thank you for your beautiful messages," said Danielle on her post."
And Fort Lauderdale member Fern Lacoy Kelly, shared her Florida sunset and palm trees view.
"View from my porch windows. I’m near Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, " she wrote.
As of April 14, the page counted with almost 800 thousand members from all over the world.
