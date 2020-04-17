Page offers windows to the world during COVID-19 quarantine

"A hello from Evere in Brussels. I live near O. from the Brussels International Airport. It's very quiet without the noise of planes. I only have a small terrace. the neighbors are all nice. I'm 75 so a sensitive person. I have a big family, we are 16 people children and grand children. Unfortunately we can no longer meet and miss them. Be careful.. Kiss you. Thank you for your beautiful messages," said Danielle on her post."