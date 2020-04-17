Palm Beach County to give 4:30 p.m. coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Palm Beach County leaders will provide an update on Friday afternoon about their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at the county's Emergency Operations Center near West Palm Beach.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 113 deaths.
