Palm Beach County to give 4:30 p.m. coronavirus update

April 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 4:24 PM

Palm Beach County leaders will provide an update on Friday afternoon about their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at the county's Emergency Operations Center near West Palm Beach.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 113 deaths.

