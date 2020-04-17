Palm Beach County Library System offers digital help

Palm Beach County is offering a variety of resources to help students and teachers while schools continue virtual learning because of the coronavirus.
The county library system has staff available by phone, email and chat to answer technology and other research questions through their Ask-A-Librarian program.
They are also offering free, temporary e-cards so residents can access online resources through their Virtual Library.
Librarians are available to help with technology needs, including how to navigate the virtual classroom. Chat sessions are available through the Zoom app. Appointments can be booked by calling 561-233-2600.
A free service called Tutor.com offers online tutoring in math, science, social studies and language arts. Live one-on-one sessions are available each day from noon to midnight. Assistance in Spanish is available from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Other services the Palm Beach County Library System has available include:
ABC Mouse The Library System has partnered with Age of Learning to provide free home access to ABCmouse.com (ages 2-8), Early Learning Academy (ages 2-8), Adventure Academy (ages 8-13), and ReadingIQ (ages 2-12) while libraries are closed due to COVID-19. Complete the form on the website to receive an access code to services.
Learning Express
Learning Express is an online learning site with skill building modules for elementary, middle and high school students, test preparation materials and practice exams including test preparation e-books. Take practice tests for the GED, SAT, FCAT, firefighter, postal worker exams and many more.
Virtual Story Times The Library System is hosting Virtual Story Times on YouTube, and sharing them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.
