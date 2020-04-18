Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — In 54 years of drafting, the Miami Dolphins have taken only four quarterbacks in the first round. But they’re likely to use their top pick next week to acquire a QB. The expected choice is either Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, if the Dolphins are inclined to gamble he’ll overcome his long injury history, or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, if they believe they can fix his issues with accuracy. The new QB will become the likely successor to 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the centerpiece in the rebuilding effort under second-year coach Brian Flores.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht spent the past six years assembling a roster talented enough to make the Buccaneers an attractive destination for Tom Brady. Now the general manager faces the challenge of acquiring additional pieces to help the six-time Super Bowl champion transform the franchise with the NFL’s worst all-time winning percentage into title contenders. The Bucs select 14th after finishing 7-9 and missing the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. Finding a right tackle to help protect Brady is one of the team’s top priorities.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s once-stout defense is a shell of itself these days. The star-studded unit carried the franchise to the brink of the Super Bowl in 2018. But the Jags have since traded Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler. They cut Marcell Dareus, Tashaun Gipson and Malik Jackson. They lost Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny to retirement. Rebuilding the D is a must in the upcoming NFL draft. The Jaguars have 12 picks, including seven in the first four rounds. No one would be surprised to see them use both first-round selections on defenders.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida receiver Josh Hammond has plenty of company in this tight spot. Hammond is one of hundreds of pro prospects who haven’t undergone formal medical checks before the NFL draft. It's a vital look at vitals that NFL teams consider as important as anything they see on tape. Hammond and his many counterparts weren't invited to the NFL combine and missed another chance to be poked and prodded when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most pro days and all pre-draft visits. Hammond says "there's really no way to get that done on FaceTime or Zoom, either.”