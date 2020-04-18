Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

FLORIDA CONGRESSMAN-LEASE
Florida congressman flouts House rules with district lease
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month in rent to lease his district office, a possible violation of U.S. House rules. Those rules dictate that lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz’s lease was first revealed by Politico. The publication reported that both he and Collier Merrill, the Pensacola real estate developer, had said in interviews that Gaetz had paid below market rent for the space. On Twitter, Gaetz said he had done nothing wrong and that the lease is “at or below market rate.” He said it had been approved by the House.
Florida opening 2 walk-in test sites in underserved places
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will open two walk-in coronavirus testing sites in the Fort Lauderdale area to ensure people who can’t get to drive-up locations have a way to get checked. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday the two sites are in predominantly African American communities in Broward County, which has been one of the hardest-hit places by the virus. Many people in such areas rely on public transportation or other means to get around and have difficulty getting to a drive-up testing site. State Department of Health statistics show that more than 225,000 people have been tested for the virus in Florida. More than 24,000 people in Florida have tested positive, leading to more than 3,500 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
Governor gives some Florida beaches green light to reopen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus. Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures. Mayor Lenny Curry says Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing. Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.
Florida's jobless rate shoots to 4.3%, highest in 2 years
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate shot up to 4.3% in March, as coronavirus-induced closures of Florida’s theme parks, hotels and large numbers of businesses caused the highest levels of joblessness in almost two years. It was a dramatic increase from the state's previous month’s unemployment rate of 2.8%. Economists warn that March’s preliminary numbers don't capture the extent of the damage caused by business closures. They say the real jobless situation in Florida won’t be reflected until April’s numbers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistic, the last time Florida’s unemployment rate was that high was in May 2017.
Coronavirus could complicate Trump's path to reelection
NEW YORK (AP) — The devastating coronavirus pandemic stands poised to reshape the political map this November. The virus has pummeled battleground states and alarmed Republicans who see early warning signs for an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 Americans and put millions out of work. It has also eviscerated the Trump campaign’s hope to run for reelection on the back of a strong economy and could tilt a series of states Trump won in 2016 toward the Democrats.
Florida man encases self in concrete at governor's mansion
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man encased himself in concrete outside the Governor’s Mansion in the state capital apparently to protest prison conditions related to the coronavirus. A Tallahassee police spokesman says 28-year-old Jordan Mazurek put PVC pipes horizontally into two 55-gallon plastic drums filled with concrete, with some sort of mechanism that locked his arms in place. He was first spotted about 6 a.m. Friday outside the fence surrounding the mansion and was eventually freed about 10:30 a.m. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that one of Mazurek’s drums was painted with the words, “Stop the massacre.” The other read, “Free prisoners now.”
Florida police union requests 'pandemic pay' for officers
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police union has requested its members be given extra “pandemic pay” for working during the coronavirus outbreak. The Ledger reports the request was made in a letter Tuesday by the President of West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, Nick Marolda, to Lakeland city officials. City Manager Tony Delgado says officers were paid extra wages in prior times for putting in more work through emergency situations including tornadoes and hurricanes. Delgado adds it's not clear if the funds refunded by the federal government in those situations would apply to the virus. City officials have asked Marolda to come up with a proposal for the pandemic pay.
Pitbull launches new song to inspire during the pandemic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem. The singer has released “I Believe That We Will Win" and says the proceeds will benefit a pair of charities working to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy-winning singer says his inspiration for the song was fear and how people respond to it. He says while fear leads some to run, he believes people will rise and do what's needed to stay healthy and battle the coronavirus. He says he's already seen that happen in Miami, where the city is quiet, people are finding ways to exercise and maintain social distancing.
Boys dies after falling from condo's 16th floor
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy died after falling from the 16th floor of a South Florida condo building last weekend. The Sun Sentinel reports that the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office released a report Thursday describing Jesse Delduca’s accidental death. Jesse had been at Quadomain Condominium in Hollywood with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt on Saturday morning when his father opened a screened window. The father later noticed the screen partially bent out and removed it. Later still, the aunt looked out the window and saw the boy on the ground below. Jesse’s mother, father and aunt rushed downstairs and told the lobby attendant to call 911.
2 charged in connection with bank ATM fraud scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men have been charged with defrauding banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts out of a total of $150,000 through ATM skimming schemes. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 29-year-old Rafael Pedro Dutra DaSilva, of Miami, and 28-year-old Guilherme Mendes Altafin, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, allegedly accessed bank accounts at nearly a dozen bank branches with the use of gift and credit cards activated with stolen personal identifying information. DaSilva was apprehended in November at an Acushnet, Massachusetts bank. Altafin was arrested in December after several attempted transactions at the same ATM. Both remain detained.