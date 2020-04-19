Caravan held from Miami to Delray to protest stay-at-home order

Demonstrations by people who want their states to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic are growing.
In South Florida, a tri-county caravan was held Sunday starting in South Miami stretching to Delray Beach.
New protests have erupted across the U.S. against stay-at-home orders with pleas to reopen the economy and allow non-essential businesses reopen.
Many protesters voiced concerns about the long-term impact the economy will suffer as the number of people out of work totals 22 million people nationwide.
Palm Beach County leaders say they are also concerned about the economic ramifications but want to make sure their decisions are “medically responsible."
At this point, plans to reopen non-essential businesses are expected come in phases , but officials added it won't happen until the county reaches its peak of cases.
Non-essential businesses, parks, public and private beaches, boat ramps, and public and private golf courses in Palm Beach County will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials announced Friday.
According to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, 60 percent of American voters support keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Fifty-eight percent say they are more worried about stopping the spread of the virus, while 32 percent are more concerned with the economic fallout.
Many stay-at-home orders will expire on April 30, but some, including in New York, already run to mid-May.
