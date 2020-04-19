Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor orders schools closed rest of academic year
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says schools will remain closed for rest of the academic year. During a news conference Saturday, the governor called it a fairly easy decision, noting that the prospect of reopening for just a few weeks in May offered little academic benefit. He also says people were divided on the issue and he didn't want a situation where half the students and teachers weren't showing up because they didn't feel safe. As of Saturday evening, state health officials said more than 25,400 people in Florida had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to more than 3,700 hospitalizations and at least 748 deaths.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-BEACHES
Walk, run or surf - but don't sunbathe on Florida beaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some local Florida governments are reopening beaches for limited activity. Beaches in St. Augustine were open for walking, running and swimming Saturday for the first time in weeks. Florida never issued a statewide closure of beaches. The decisions were left to local governments. And in places where they are opening, there are restrictions. Walking and running are allowed, sunbathing isn't. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' response has led to a nationwide misconception that he ordered the reopening of beaches, so much so that the hashtag #FloridaMorons was trending on Twitter with criticism about the decision DeSantis didn’t actually make.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-DRILLING DEEPER
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
WEDDING RING-NEW YORK TO FLORIDA
Florida restaurant finds NY man's wedding ring 3 years later
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever. This week, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy replaced the wooden deck and found a gold coin, $100 bills and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15." The Fort Lauderdale restaurant's Facebook post about the ring was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa. The Sun Sentinel reports the happy wife called to claim the ring three days later.
TRAFFIC CRASH-4 DEAD
4 dead in fiery head-on collision on Florida road
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Four people died when their cars exploded in flames after a head-on collision on a Florida road Friday night. The four occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 100 near Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Their names were not immediately released. Authorities said one vehicle crossed the center line for some reason and struck the other one head-on. The fire was so intense that the News-Journal reports that investigators had difficulty identifying the makes and models of the vehicles involved in the crash.
FLORIDA CONGRESSMAN-LEASE
Florida congressman flouts House rules with district lease
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month in rent to lease his district office, a possible violation of U.S. House rules. Those rules dictate that lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz’s lease was first revealed by Politico. The publication reported that both he and Collier Merrill, the Pensacola real estate developer, had said in interviews that Gaetz had paid below market rent for the space. On Twitter, Gaetz said he had done nothing wrong and that the lease is “at or below market rate.” He said it had been approved by the House.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida opening 2 walk-in test sites in underserved places
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will open two walk-in coronavirus testing sites in the Fort Lauderdale area to ensure people who can’t get to drive-up locations have a way to get checked. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday the two sites are in predominantly African American communities in Broward County, which has been one of the hardest-hit places by the virus. Many people in such areas rely on public transportation or other means to get around and have difficulty getting to a drive-up testing site. State Department of Health statistics show that more than 225,000 people have been tested for the virus in Florida. More than 24,000 people in Florida have tested positive, leading to more than 3,500 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA BEACHES
Governor gives some Florida beaches green light to reopen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus. Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures. Mayor Lenny Curry says Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing. Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT
Florida's jobless rate shoots to 4.3%, highest in 2 years
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate shot up to 4.3% in March, as coronavirus-induced closures of Florida’s theme parks, hotels and large numbers of businesses caused the highest levels of joblessness in almost two years. It was a dramatic increase from the state's previous month’s unemployment rate of 2.8%. Economists warn that March’s preliminary numbers don't capture the extent of the damage caused by business closures. They say the real jobless situation in Florida won’t be reflected until April’s numbers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistic, the last time Florida’s unemployment rate was that high was in May 2017.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP POLITICS
Coronavirus could complicate Trump's path to reelection
NEW YORK (AP) — The devastating coronavirus pandemic stands poised to reshape the political map this November. The virus has pummeled battleground states and alarmed Republicans who see early warning signs for an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 Americans and put millions out of work. It has also eviscerated the Trump campaign’s hope to run for reelection on the back of a strong economy and could tilt a series of states Trump won in 2016 toward the Democrats.