Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month in rent to lease his district office, a possible violation of U.S. House rules. Those rules dictate that lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz’s lease was first revealed by Politico. The publication reported that both he and Collier Merrill, the Pensacola real estate developer, had said in interviews that Gaetz had paid below market rent for the space. On Twitter, Gaetz said he had done nothing wrong and that the lease is “at or below market rate.” He said it had been approved by the House.