Port St. Lucie boaters rejoice after city lifts boat ramp restrictions

After weeks of waiting, people living in Port St. Lucie are back out on the water.
On Friday the boat ramps re-opened allowing many to get back in their normal routine.
Back in March, city leaders closed the ramps to minimize large gatherings and help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
By 10 o’clock on Sunday morning, most of the boat ramp parking lots were full with barely anywhere to park.
Many residents like Connie Clough headed out early to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy the outdoors.
"I’ve waited forever but this is awesome I love it. Enough is enough, we are ready to get outside and enjoy and see people," Clough said. "Even if we can’t be near people or be in groups at least we can see the world."
For Kim Burnett, Sunday was an opportunity to relieve some stress.
"Unfortunately I work in hospitality so that’s going to be a difficult situation coming back I think that it will be a long road," Burnett said. She added that it will be at least three to four months before she can return to work. In spite of it all, she’s thankful and looking forward to her short cruise on the river.
“It takes your mind off of everything you know you don’t worry about it and you’re not out depending money or online shopping," Burnett said.
While boaters are out on the water, city leaders say social distancing guidelines are still in place. As a result, the sheriffs office, and Port St. Lucie police will be out patrolling the waterways and enforcing boating laws to help keep people safe.
The City of Port St. Lucie reminds residents as they charter the waters to practice social distancing.
Here are a few recommendations:
- Limit the number of people aboard to those family members you share your home with.
- Keep your distance from other groups.
- Maintain a safe distance from others when doing things like loading up at the dock or fueling the boat.
- After doing anything that requires touching an item someone else may have touched, like a fuel pump, disinfect by washing your hands or using a hand sanitizer as soon as possible.
The city wants to remind boaters of Florida’s Executive Order No.20-09, directed by the Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission. Under the executive order all recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart and there can’t be more than 10 people on board.
Scripps Only Content 2020