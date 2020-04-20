Health Care District of Palm Beach County expands Belle Glade Covid-19 testing site

“Since the end of last month, the Health Care District’s dedicated clinical staff, command center team and call center representatives have successfully operated the county’s first state-sponsored drive-thru test site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District CEO. “At the same time, we have continued to run our testing sites at our primary care clinics in Lantana and Belle Glade. We are proud to announce the addition of a drive-thru lane in Belle Glade in order to expand testing to ensure families in the Glades communities, especially those who have limited or no access to transportation, are able to receive testing on foot and by car,” said the district.