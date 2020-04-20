Health Care District of Palm Beach County expands Belle Glade Covid-19 testing site

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Monday that is expanding its testing site for residents in the Glades communities.
The district said in a news release that beginning Tuesday, April 21, residents will need to make an appointment to get tested.
Beginning Wednesday, April 22, patients will be able to access the new drive-through testing lane, or park and walk up to the existing site located outside of the C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center at 39200 Hooker Highway.
Patients can be any age and do not need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be registered and tested, said the release.
Individuals willing to be tested must call 561-642-1000 in advance to be scheduled.
“Since the end of last month, the Health Care District’s dedicated clinical staff, command center team and call center representatives have successfully operated the county’s first state-sponsored drive-thru test site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District CEO. “At the same time, we have continued to run our testing sites at our primary care clinics in Lantana and Belle Glade. We are proud to announce the addition of a drive-thru lane in Belle Glade in order to expand testing to ensure families in the Glades communities, especially those who have limited or no access to transportation, are able to receive testing on foot and by car,” said the district.
Test results will be sent by a health care district provider when available.
