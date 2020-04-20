Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DEEPWATER HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida releases names of nursing homes with the coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida released the names of 303 nursing homes and long-term care facilities where staff or patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. The list was released Saturday evening and contains facilities in 45 of the state's 67 counties. The Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,785 cases and 175 deaths among staff and residents in Florida’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities Overall, Florida has had about 26,000 cases and 764 deaths. Facilities already were required to notify all residents, staff and families once there is a positive test.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-CHANGING LANDSCAPE
Baseball to beaches: Coast is different 10 years after spill
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it’s not. The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the region, with a flood of spending altering landscapes and attitudes. Many cities have new life in ways unforeseen during the “summer of oil." Money began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated BP payments through 2031. Projects vary from a Mississippi baseball stadium, to Florida ferry service, and an Alabama hotel. Some question the use of funds for business over economic needs.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-BEACHES
Walk, run or surf - but don't sunbathe on Florida beaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some local Florida governments are reopening beaches for limited activity. Beaches in St. Augustine were open for walking, running and swimming Saturday for the first time in weeks. Florida never issued a statewide closure of beaches. The decisions were left to local governments. And in places where they are opening, there are restrictions. Walking and running are allowed, sunbathing isn't. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' response has led to a nationwide misconception that he ordered the reopening of beaches, so much so that the hashtag #FloridaMorons was trending on Twitter with criticism about the decision DeSantis didn’t actually make.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-DRILLING DEEPER
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VOTING
As mail voting pushed, some fear loss of in-person option
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic. But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters. Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes. Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.
AP-US-WEDDING-RING-NEW-YORK-TO-FLORIDA
Florida restaurant finds NY man's wedding ring 3 years later
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever. This week, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy replaced the wooden deck and found a gold coin, $100 bills and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15." The Fort Lauderdale restaurant's Facebook post about the ring was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa. The Sun Sentinel reports the happy wife called to claim the ring three days later.
FLORIDA BEACHES-HOMICIDE SUSPECT
Pennsylvania homicide suspect arrested on Florida beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Pennsylvania homicide suspect is being held in a Florida jail after police found him taking advantage of a newly reopened Florida beach. Jacksonville Beach police said they saw Mario Matthew Gatti loitering near the dunes on Sunday. After questioning him, they realized he was wanted for an Arnold, Pennsylvania, fatal shooting. The beach was reopened Saturday and officers were patrolling to make sure people were following social distancing guidelines and other restrictions.
TRAFFIC CRASH-4 DEAD
4 dead in fiery head-on collision on Florida road
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Four people died when their cars exploded in flames after a head-on collision on a Florida road Friday night. The four occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 100 near Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Their names were not immediately released. Authorities said one vehicle crossed the center line for some reason and struck the other one head-on. The fire was so intense that the News-Journal reports that investigators had difficulty identifying the makes and models of the vehicles involved in the crash.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUSIC-PITBULL
Pitbull launches new song to inspire during the pandemic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem. The singer has released “I Believe That We Will Win" and says the proceeds will benefit a pair of charities working to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy-winning singer says his inspiration for the song was fear and how people respond to it. He says while fear leads some to run, he believes people will rise and do what's needed to stay healthy and battle the coronavirus. He says he's already seen that happen in Miami, where the city is quiet, people are finding ways to exercise and maintain social distancing.