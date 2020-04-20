Leaders encouraging boaters to stay away from Lake Boca this weekend

City officials are encouraging boaters to stay away from Lake Boca this weekend.
Officials said the Boca Bash will not be an official event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a "Summer Bash" could be taken into consideration once the pandemic is over.
"Please do not participate on Lake Boca this weekend and let's respect our city and our fellow neighbors. We along with our city officials are aware that people will still be attempting to gather on their boats but we can only be hopeful that they will consider the health and wellness of others while on the water," said a post on the Boca Bash Facebook page .
Boaters who decide to be on the water regardless, are asked to follow guidelines in regards to occupancy and distancing.
A Town Hall meeting with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will take via Facebook Live Tuesday to discuss further actions in regards to Lake Boca this weekend.
