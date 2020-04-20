1.5 million unemployment claims filed in Florida

New numbers Monday show Florida has paid out only about 6.2 percent of the 1.5 million unemployment claims submitted since March 15.
The state's Department of Economic Opportunity dashboard says they have processed 162,039 of the claims but only 40,193 have been paid so far.
As of Monday, the state says $59.9 million has been paid to those who have filed for unemployment.
Florida’s unemployment site was inundated last month, causing frustration and long waits by people suddenly out of work after the downturn in the economy because of the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the state finally allowed paper applications to file for unemployment claims.
After weeks of unemployment, a caravan was held Sunday from South Miami to Delray Beach to protest the state-at-home order and urging businesses to reopen.
The unemployment rate in Florida is 4.3 percent, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor.
