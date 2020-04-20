Palm Beach County hotels provide special offers for health care workers

Crane's BeachHouse

Offer: $109 per night for studio room with kitchenette. $129 per night for one-bedroom suites. Lower rates available for those staying longer than seven nights. Rates open to all essential lodgers.

Details: Large, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes. The hotel has created a "no contact" guest relation experience and heightened health and safety measures to ensure the property remains a safe place. At no time do guests come into direct contact with staff or anyone else on the property for the entirety of the stay. Available through May 3, 2020.