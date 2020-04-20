Palm Beach County hotels provide special offers for health care workers

The tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County has launched a central resource for first responders and health care workers to navigate the special hotel, restaurant and offers available to them.
The Discover The Palm Beaches said they developed this out of concerns by medical personnel and first responders quarantining themselves away from their families.
Because of this, several hotels in Palm Beach County are offering free and/or discounted rates at area hotels for those on the front lines.
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses providing offers, according to Discover the Palm Beaches:
South County
Boca Raton
Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for health care, relief professionals and their support staff.
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Courtyard Boca Raton
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff.
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Boca Raton
Offer: $75 per night, open to all essential lodgers.
Details: First responder or essential lodger group inquiries should contact Jenny Mazzurco at JMazzurco@waterfordhotelgroup.com or 561-400-4203
Hampton Inn Boca Raton
Offer: Free rooms to medical professionals responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and deeply discounted pricing for first responders in need of a place to sleep, recharge or temporarily isolate from families
Details: Association membership required for medical professionals. Click for more information.
Hyatt Place Boca Raton / Downtown
Offer: $79 per night
Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals, and their support staff.
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Delray Beach
Aloft Delray Beach
Offer: Rates starting from $89 per night for healthcare professionals. Complimentary self-parking, Wi-Fi and a grab-and-go breakfast.
Details: For further assistance please contact Ryan Curran, at rcurran@aloftdelraybeach.com or 561-476-7301.
Courtyard Delray Beach
Offer: $79 per night
Details: Open to all essential lodgers
Crane's BeachHouse
Offer: $109 per night for studio room with kitchenette. $129 per night for one-bedroom suites. Lower rates available for those staying longer than seven nights. Rates open to all essential lodgers.
Details: Large, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes. The hotel has created a "no contact" guest relation experience and heightened health and safety measures to ensure the property remains a safe place. At no time do guests come into direct contact with staff or anyone else on the property for the entirety of the stay. Available through May 3, 2020.
Delray Sands Resort – Highland Beach
Offer: Up to 20 percent off, plus breakfast for two
Hyatt Place Delray Beach
Offer: $79 per night
Details: Open to all essential lodgers
Opal Grand Resort
Offer: Exclusive savings for firefighters, police offers, first responders, EMTs and teachers through the "Local Hero's Discount."
Details: Simply present your professional ID at check-in to enjoy these exclusive discounts.
Residence Inn Delray Beach
Offer: Qualified government employees and military personnel are eligible for special rates and offers.
Gary Rack's Farmhouse Kitchen ,
Offer: 20 percent off all food items
Details: Available at both the Delray Beach and Boca Raton locations
Papas Tapas
Offer: 25 percent off for first responders
Details:
Caffe Luna Rosa
Offer: 15 percent off for all first responders and healthcare workers
Details:
Ramen Lab Eatery and Lemongrass Asian Bistro
Offer: 50 percent off checks with a valid I.D. Purchase a meal for a first responder and they will get another for free. (Similar to a buy one, get one free.)
Details:
The House of Perna
Offer: "Buy one, give one" program, where you receive one mask and Amanda Perna donates one mask to a medical professional or front line worker in need.
Details:
Boynton Beach
Courtyard by Marriott Boynton Beach
Offer: Qualified government employees and military personnel are eligible for special rates and offers.
Hampton Inn & Suites Boynton Beach
Offer: Free rooms to medical professionals responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and deeply discounted pricing for first responders in need of a place to sleep, recharge or temporarily isolate from families
Details: Association membership required for medical professionals. Click for more information.
Central County
Wellington
Fairfield Inn & Suites Wellington – West Palm Beach
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Palm Beach
Fairfield Inn & Suites Palm Beach
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
West Palm Beach
Best Western Palm Beach Lakes
Offer: $69 per night, open to all essential lodgers.
Details: To book, call the Sales Department, 561-683-8810. Available through May 31, 2020.
Casa Grandview Bed and Breakfast
Offer: $129 per night, open to all essential lodgers
Details: Spacious suites, WiFi, separate entrance, keyless entry, parking, beverage chiller, microwave and in-suite bathroom. Accommodations are self-catering with no direct contact with staff or anyone on property during stay
For assistance 561-655-8932 or 561-379-7383. Available through May 31, 2020.
Courtyard West Palm Beach
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Grandview Gardens Bed & Breakfast
Offer: $99 per night, open to all essential lodgers
Details: Rooms have private entrances and terraces, equipped with in suite bathrooms, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, dishes, and more. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner delivery services available.
Hampton Inn WPB/FL Turnpike
Offer: Free rooms to medical professionals responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and deeply discounted pricing for first responders in need of a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from families
Details: Association membership required for medical professionals. Click for more information.
Hilton Garden Inn West Palm Beach Airport
Offer: $75 per night, open to all essential lodgers
Details: Available through June 30, 2020
Hilton Palm Beach Airport
Offer: $99 per night, open to all essential lodgers
Hilton West Palm Beach
Offer: Rates starting from $99 for State of Florida and U.S. Federal Government.
Details: For more information please contact Derrick Steinour at 561-310-7481 or Derrick.Steinour@hilton.com .
Home2Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach Airport
Offer: $89 per night, for the Travel Nurse Rate. $89 per night, for the First Responders Rate. Monthly rates are also available.
Details: Includes grab-and-go breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, kitchenettes in all rooms, Ecolab Clean Certified program and more. To book please contact Chevonne Torrence at ctorrence@vistahost.net or 561-686-1006.
Hyatt Place West Palm Beach/Downtown
Offer: $79 per night, open to all essential lodgers
Residence Inn West Palm Beach Downtown/Rosemary Square Area
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
West Palm Beach Marriott
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
City Pizza Italian Cuisine
Offer: 30 percent discount to rescue personnel, nurses and doctors, and other medical workers
Rosemary Square
Offer: Rosemary Square has partnered with Palm Beach Harvest for a drive-through only hot meal distribution on Thursday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: Enter eastbound on Hibiscus Street in front of the Harriet Himmel Theater from Sapodilla Avenue or Rosemary Avenue. First come, first serve, while meals last. Four meal maximum per four-wheel vehicle. Volunteers will bring food to vehicles, so please do not get out of the car.
Note: Rosemary Square's large-scale art installation, The Wishing Tree , will be light blue through the end of April as a part of the #LightItBlue national campaign to honor and celebrate the healthcare workers and first responders who continue the brave fight to help those affected by COVID-19.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Offer: $25 off entrée purchase for hospital and healthcare workers with work ID
Table 26
Offer: 50 percent off the entire check to all healthcare workers and first responders
Royal Poinciana Plaza
Offers:
- Alice & Olivia: #MaskInitiative - For every mask sold, Alice + Olivia will donate one to the medical community and beyond. Locally they also donated 800 Ring Pops to Good Samaritan Hospital for the nursing team. These were delivered today. Here are more details on their philanthropic initiatives with the masks, as well as their No Kid Hungry outreach.
- Bognar & Piccolini will be donating 1,000 handmade masks per week to Florida institutions.
- LoveShackFancy has made handmade mixed print masks made from excess fabric soon to be available online.
- Joey Wolffer will donate 100 percent of proceeds from Wolffer Girls Collection, hand-dyed tees and hoodies for children and adults, to the Bridgehampton Childcare Center.
- Oscar de la Renta will donate 15 percent of sales to the CDC Foundation.
- Stoney Clover Lane will donate 10 percent of all sales purchased sitewide to Baby2Baby to aid in their mission of providing emergency supplies to families in need. Also, 100 percent of proceeds from The Royal Poinciana Plaza sticker patch will benefit Town of Palm Beach United Way's Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund.
- Zadig & Voltaire will donate to American Red Cross' Pandemic Relief Efforts with each purchase.
- The Grand Tour will donate a portion of all sales to the COVID-19 Response Fund at The Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.
Visit Palm Beach
Offer: Visit Palm Beach is asking the public to nominate a local hero who they feel deserves a complimentary date night on the water, a family fun day or a peaceful kayak or bike tour once this pandemic has subsided. Visit Palm Beach will do its very best to accommodate as many nominees as possible as soon as their services resume. Nominate your Hero, here .
Zen Sweat Den, Infrared Sauna & Wellness Spa - West Palm Beach
Offer: First responders and front line healthcare professionals will receive $15 off all 30- and 60-minute Infrared Sauna sessions, as well as 15 percent off all CBD Oil products from April 20 through May 31, 2020.
North County
Palm Beach Shores
Sunshine Shores Boutique Apartments
Offer: $125 per night, open to all essential lodgers
Details: To book use promo code, Code 19.
Riviera Beach / Singer Island
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Offer: Discounted, long-term stay rates for approved essential-travel purposes. Stays of seven nights or more start at $249 per night, and visits 14 nights or more start at $179 per night.
Details: Rates include valet parking and waived resort fee. All-suite accommodations are equipped with kitchens for home-cooked meals, living areas and private balconies, and to-go meals can be purchased from the café. Private beach access is also available with lounge chairs pre-set to allow for social distancing. To book online, click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Call 561-340-1700 using the following codes:
- Essential Travel Rate: Code LTS
- Florida Resident Rate: Code FR6
- First Responders Rate: Code C28
- Community Caregivers Rate: Code QWO
Palm Beach Gardens
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Executive Meeting Center
Offer: $89 per night, open to all essential lodgers.
Details: Reservations can be made by directly contacting, Vanessa Goode, 561-776-2945.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Palm Beach Gardens
Offer: $89 per night, open to all essential lodgers. Special rate for traveling nurses also available.
Details: To book, call the hotel directly at 561-622-7799.
Palm Beach Gardens Marriott
Offer: $89 per night, open to first responders, medical professionals, Florida Residents, and their families.
Details: Please contact Jacqueline Ouellette, Director of Sales and Marketing, for assistance with making your reservation at 561-630-1307 or Jacqueline.Ouellette@marriott.com .
Jupiter
Courtyard Palm Beach Jupiter
Offer: Community Caregivers Rate for healthcare, relief professionals and their support staff.
Details: Click "View Rates." Under Special Rates, click Corporate/Promo/Set # and enter code QWO. Upon check-in, guests will be required to show ID for company, government, military or relief organization. Available through June 30, 2020.
Jupiter Beach Resort
Offer: Up to 20 percent off, plus breakfast for two. Florida Residents save up to 25%.
