Pool service companies booming during coronavirus pandemic

9-year-old twins Kaleigh and Alexis Chasmer are cooling off.
And what better way to do that than by taking a dive into the swimming pool?
"Since they've been home, it's honestly the best thing. They can't do anything else so it keeps them occupied," said their mother, Jill Chasmer.
When they're not doing their online school lessons, the Chasmer twins are in the swimming pool. And as kids are taking advantage of the time and going into their swimming pools, it's also increasing the need to have those pools serviced.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Open for Business
"Because the kids are home, and they just want to use the pool constantly," said Roy Metzger with Pool Scouts in west Boca Raton. "It's a great source of entertainment. They are constantly using the pool and customers are calling us."
Customers are giving pool service companies some extra business during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Some people haven't used the pool throughout the winter time and now they are finding things are wrong with the pool because they are running the pump, running the equipment constantly," said Metzger.
Metzger's wife and business partner, Gissel, said they are looking to hire someone.
"We are looking for different people to help us," said Gissel Metzger. "That's a good thing because we can grow with more people."
To make an appointment with Pool Scouts, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020