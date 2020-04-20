Severe storms blow through Martin County

Fast-moving storms caused blinding rains, strong wind gusts and hail late Monday afternoon in areas of Martin County.
Tree limbs and palm fronds littered areas of Martin Downs Boulevard and residential yards in Palm City.
At approximately 5:21p.m, the National Weather service in Melbourne issued a tornado warning for northeastern Martin County.
As a severe thunderstorm moved at about 40 mph from west to east across Martin county, rotation was indicated on radar.
Residents were directed to take shelter in Palm City, North River Shores, Stuart, Port Salerno and Sewall's Point.
Viewers from those areas reported extreme, damaging winds as the severe thunderstorm moved quickly across the area and then out into the ocean.
At 5:43 p.m., WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts tweeted video from Leighton Park in Palm City of the severe storm, which looked similar to a tropical storm or hurricane.
At 6:43 p.m., Martin County firefighters were working to cut a tree off a woman’s SUV in Palm City. The woman said she was driving to pick up her son when it started to hail. The rain became too heavy to see, and the tree fell on the backside of the vehicle. The woman is OK but was rattled by the scary situation.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage either in person, or through images from residents, as well as from other recorded data, to determine whether a tornado touched down.
We will update you as soon as information is issued from the National Weather Service.
WPTV has received many videos and pictures of the storm and will continue to post them on WPTV.com as well as on social media.
