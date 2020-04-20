Stanley Steemer helping jobless Floridians get back to work

The uncertainty surrounding unemployment benefits in Florida has more people polishing up their resumes and cover letters.
But certain jobs are in demand.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Rebound | We're Open South Florida
To an outsider, Fitzroy Laing, 30, picked a bad time to recently relocate from Fort Lauderdale to Delray Beach. But they'd be wrong.
"There's a lot of opportunities here," said Laing.
Laing's job schedule is proof. His weekly appointments as a Stanley Steemer technician span from West Palm Beach to Miami.
"For our air duct cleaning services, we can actually cover from Sebastian all the way down to the Florida Keys," said Michael Scalera, the director of business development for Stanley Steemer of South Florida.
Scalera said the biggest demand right now is for disinfecting services using a hospital grade disinfectant and an anti-allergen for businesses and government agencies that are preparing to reopen. Job openings for technicians are growing.
"We’re looking to fill 15 to 20 positions for our technician roll," said Elvis Pedroza, a branch manager at Stanley Steemer of South Florida.
Initial interviews that were previously done in person are now steady on FaceTime and Zoom.
"Some of those fears that we had about potential loss of productivity were not necessarily well founded and we've seen an increase in both job satisfaction and productivity across some of those roles that hadn't traditionally had work-from-home options," said Scott Bonneau with Global Talent Attraction.
There's no shortage of options on Indeed, LinkedIn, Craigslist and many other career resource sites.
"Big companies like Walmart, CVS and Amazon have announced very significant hiring increases recently to deal with demand," Bonneau said. "Set up job alerts."
"Use the resources out there to get a position that you want financially, physically and mentally," Laing added.
Anyone interested in employment opportunities with Stanley Steemer should click here or call 561-994-0064.
Scripps Only Content 2020