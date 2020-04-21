5 best first-round draft picks in NFL history

Smith took advantage of a then-new rule allowing juniors to declare for the NFL Draft and left Florida early for greener pastures. It paid off for him. The NFL's all-time rushing leader spent the first 13 of his 15 seasons with the Cowboys, helping Dallas to win three Super Bowls in four years in the 1990s. Smith was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, including in each of his first six seasons, was named NFL MVP after the 1993 season and was the NFL rushing leader on four different occasions. He also became the first player to win the NFL rushing title and a Super Bowl in the same season. After breaking the NFL career rushing record in 2002, Smith was released by the Cowboys the next year and spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He retired having amassed 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.