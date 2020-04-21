5 kids, 5 birthdays on Palm Beach Gardens street

Talk about a coincidence...
In a bizarre case of chance, five children living on the same street in Palm Beach Gardens have the exact same birthday!
That special day is April 21.
Every year, the cul-de-sac on Monaco Terrace in the Frenchmen’s Landing community turns into a party for the five kids, complete with pizza, cake, and a bounce house.
Neighbors come out to celebrate the children, who come from three different families.
The kids are twin 12-year-old girls in middle school, twin 11-year-old boys in elementary school, and an 8-year-old boy in elementary school.
However, because of social distancing concerns due to the coronavirus, the community had to get creative for this year's celebration.
Cue the lights and sirens!
On Tuesday, at least seven Palm Beach Gardens police cruisers paraded down Monaco Terrace, flashing their lights and blaring their sirens to celebrate the five children and send them well wishes on their birthday.
In addition, balloons were tied to each child's mailbox to mark the special occasion.
Happy birthday kids!
WATCH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION:
Scripps Only Content 2020